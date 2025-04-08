Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Roblox worth $34,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,003,666 shares of company stock valued at $64,800,781 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 1.0 %

Roblox stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

