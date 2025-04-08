Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 126,756 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of American Healthcare REIT worth $42,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 407.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 356,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 286,292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 79.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.9 %

AHR opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

