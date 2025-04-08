Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 193,970 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 193,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of TC Energy worth $36,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

