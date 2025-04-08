Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 360,120 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of UDR worth $39,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UDR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.01, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

