Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,747 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.73% of Kemper worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 2.2 %

Kemper stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

