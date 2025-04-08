Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,932 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $33,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $212,568.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,299 shares in the company, valued at $97,093,223.85. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,320,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

