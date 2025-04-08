Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $435.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $498.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.28.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.07. 528,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.88 and its 200 day moving average is $460.97. Saia has a one year low of $287.50 and a one year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Saia by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

