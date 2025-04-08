Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,576 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $262,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. LM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,507,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $463.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $534.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

