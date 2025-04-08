Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 259.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,315 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,077.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,562,000 after buying an additional 1,909,312 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

