Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,441 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.33. The firm has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

