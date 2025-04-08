Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after buying an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 102,473 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 245,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,760 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $610.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

