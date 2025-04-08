Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

