Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $282,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 239.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

