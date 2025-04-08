Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 5.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $67,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $463.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.