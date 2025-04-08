Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $35.14 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,927 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 2.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Illumina worth $35,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Illumina by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

