Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $40.41 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,860 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 3.2% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

