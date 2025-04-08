Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,710,000 after buying an additional 108,473 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $279.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.52 and a 200-day moving average of $370.76. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.