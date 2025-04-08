Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Invests $36.93 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 345,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,933,000. AECOM comprises about 2.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of AECOM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AECOM by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

