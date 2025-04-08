Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.20 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.23. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.