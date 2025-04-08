Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,812 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,812 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 4.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $51,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $146.78 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.73.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

