Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of Sanofi worth $581,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

