Saputo FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$28.00 price target on Saputo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.00.
Saputo Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$32.15. The company has a market cap of C$10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.90.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Saputo’s payout ratio is -203.48%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.