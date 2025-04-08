Saputo FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$28.00 price target on Saputo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

Saputo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$32.15. The company has a market cap of C$10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.90.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Saputo’s payout ratio is -203.48%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.