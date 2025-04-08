Scotiabank Cuts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$19.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.03.
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
