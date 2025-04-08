Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,019.34 ($12.98) and traded as low as GBX 778.60 ($9.91). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 815.20 ($10.38), with a volume of 6,588,822 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 953.75.

Scottish Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Scottish Mortgage’s previous dividend of $1.60. Scottish Mortgage’s payout ratio is 4.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scottish Mortgage

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

In other Scottish Mortgage news, insider Vikram Kumaraswamy bought 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 942 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.62 ($25,312.65). Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

