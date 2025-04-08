Sellaronda Global Management LP Buys Shares of 110,000 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sellaronda Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,000. Okta accounts for about 8.7% of Sellaronda Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sellaronda Global Management LP owned about 0.06% of Okta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $234,992,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 570.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 869,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after acquiring an additional 739,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Okta by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,808,000 after acquiring an additional 440,171 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after acquiring an additional 382,190 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Okta by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 761,197 shares of company stock valued at $70,662,533. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

