ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,603,360,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,493,520,000 after buying an additional 348,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,272,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,086.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $734.62 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $909.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $979.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

