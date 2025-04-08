SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 223429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

SGS Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

SGS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

