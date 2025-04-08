Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Reduced by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Shell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Shell by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

