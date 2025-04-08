Shelton Capital Management Buys 201,260 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,260 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

