Shelton Capital Management Buys 22,261 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RTX by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.