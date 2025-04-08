Shelton Capital Management Has $13.39 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

