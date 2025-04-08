Shelton Capital Management Sells 53,288 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,288 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

