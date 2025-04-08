Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $425.86 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.54.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.82.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,662. The trade was a 65.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,289.30. This represents a 31.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,843. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

