Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 93812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Shiseido Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

