Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

