Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,648,000 after acquiring an additional 180,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after acquiring an additional 783,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $437,291,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

