Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,240,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

