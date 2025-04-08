Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

BABA stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

