Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 870 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

