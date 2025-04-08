Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes Position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

South Bow Stock Down 2.4 %

SOBO opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. South Bow Co. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SOBO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

