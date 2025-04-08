Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Michael L. Speiser Sells 403 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,641,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.