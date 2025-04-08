Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.90

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,529.20 ($19.47) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,584.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,572.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,427 ($18.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,855 ($23.61).

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Softcat will post 60.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($18.95), for a total transaction of £229,008.20 ($291,507.38). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($18.71) per share, with a total value of £44,658.60 ($56,846.49). Insiders have bought 3,057 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,658 in the last 90 days. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.37) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.46) to GBX 1,759 ($22.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

