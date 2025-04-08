SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 1,220,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,105,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Glj Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

The stock has a market cap of $784.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

In other news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

