Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.83 and last traded at $63.11. 1,466,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 679,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Laidlaw upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of -2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael F. Huang sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,013,664.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,149.67. This represents a 28.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $47,272,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,166 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after buying an additional 658,518 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,499,000 after buying an additional 344,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after buying an additional 303,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,630,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,301,000 after acquiring an additional 321,223 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

