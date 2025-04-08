Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 62.3% increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Somero Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:SOM opened at GBX 236 ($3.00) on Tuesday. Somero Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 285.32. The company has a market cap of £160.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.

