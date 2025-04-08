SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.76. 15,634,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 37,929,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $1,400,061.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,764,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,793.28. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after buying an additional 8,402,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.