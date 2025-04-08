SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 8,477,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 37,884,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOUN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 669,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,356.60. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $1,400,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,166 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,793.28. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,477.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,789,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.