SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 472,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 222,019 shares.The stock last traded at $35.76 and had previously closed at $34.98.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF alerts:

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

About SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.