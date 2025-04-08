SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.14. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 33,742 shares trading hands.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 679.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 177,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 154,873 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 763,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPAR Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.