SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.39 and last traded at $86.33, with a volume of 321819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.6066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.