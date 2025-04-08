SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.39 and last traded at $86.33, with a volume of 321819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.
SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.11.
SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.6066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF
SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.
